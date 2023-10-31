Long Island woman convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a New York police detective

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island woman has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the death of a New York City police detective killed on the Long Island Expressway. Jessica Beauvais, of Hempstead, was arrested in April 2021 after 43-year-old Anastasios Tsakos was struck and killed while assisting officers at the scene of another fatal crash on the expressway in Queens. Tsakos was a 14-year veteran of the police department. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday 34-year-old Beauvais was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. She fled, but was arrested a short time later.

