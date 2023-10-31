Las Vegas police use patrol vehicle to strike and kill armed suspect in fatal stabbing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police used a patrol vehicle to strike and kill a man who they say fatally stabbed a female at an apartment complex and then ran into the street and “began to walk toward occupied vehicles” while armed with a knife. Police Capt. Joshua Martinez said officers were responding to reports of the stabbing at an apartment complex in western Las Vegas on Tuesday when they encountered a man with a knife in the street. The man died at the scene. The stabbing victim died at a hospital. Martinez says more information will be released over the next few days.

