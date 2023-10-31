Hate crime charges filed in death of Sikh man after New York City fender bender

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who beat a 66-year-old Sikh man to death after a fender bender in New York City has been charged with manslaughter as a hate crime. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin also faces charges including assault as a hate crime and unlicensed driving in the Oct. 19 death of Jasmer Singh. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Augustin called Singh “turban man” during the argument that followed their crash on an expressway in the borough of Queens. Singh’s family had pushed for hate crimes charges to be filed against Augustin. A message seeking comment was left with Augustin’s attorney.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.