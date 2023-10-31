France vows a ‘merciless fight’ against antisemitism after anti-Jewish graffiti is found in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday vowed a “merciless fight” against surging antisemitism after residents of the French capital discovered anti-Jewish graffiti on buildings in several districts. The discovery comes weeks into the Israel-Hamas war in which thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of Israelis have been taken hostage by the militants in Gaza. The interior minister said French authorities have registered 857 antisemitic acts since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. He said “that’s as many acts of antisemitism in three weeks as there have been so far this year.”

