Ex-military couple hit with longer prison time in 4th sentencing in child abuse case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment have been sentenced for a fourth time. Carolyn Jackson was ordered Monday to serve nearly 12 years in prison, while her husband, John, was sentenced to 9 years. The terms were imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton, who was assigned to the case in April. Federal prosecutors had appealed the previous three sentences imposed by another judge, arguing they were too lenient. An appellate panel concluded that a different judge was needed because the original judge would have “substantial difficulty” issuing a new sentence separate from previously expressed views of the evidence.

