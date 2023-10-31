Colorado Springs Utilities offering winter utility bill assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), customers typically use up to six times more natural gas in winter than the rest of the year.

To help with higher heating bills in the winter, CSU offers payment assistance, as well as rebates and energy-saving tips.

Beginning on Nov. 1, eligible customers can apply for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). According to CSU, this is a federally funded program designed to help low-income households with winter home heating costs. Call the Pikes Peak United Way at 2-1-1 to apply.

CSU also offers the following energy-saving tips:

Change the direction of ceiling fans. During colder months ceiling fans should rotate clockwise.

Apply caulk or weatherstripping to seal leaks around windows and doors to keep the warm air in and the cold air out. (Make sure it’s above 45 degrees to apply caulking.)

Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Look for other opportunities throughout your home with a self-assessment that can help you find problems.

Check the furnace filter and change it when dirty. A clean filter allows the furnace to run more efficiently.

Set the thermostat as low as is comfortable at night or when away from home. Earn a $50 rebate on a smart thermostat.

You can learn more about energy efficiency rebates and ways to save at Efficiency at Home (csu.org).