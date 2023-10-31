Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, alleging ‘crimes against humanity’

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia has severed diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing it of committing “crimes against humanity” in its offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. In announcing the move Tuesday, Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza, but made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel at the start of the war. Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said that Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip.” The government of the Andean nation of 12 million has long been critical of Israel. It previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.

By PAOLA FLORES and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.