5 hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to families of more than 200 still captive

Five hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to the families of more than 200 others snatched in southern Israel during the militants’ deadly rampage on Oct. 7. The families of those still in captivity have questions, such as why progress has been so slow and why some and not others are being released. Israel on Monday announced its first hostage rescue — that of army Pvt. Ori Megidish. Hamas had earlier released Judith and Natalie Raanan — mother and daughter — and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, along with 79-year-old Nurit Cooper. Hamas has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which has dismissed the offer.

