Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over ‘excessive, unreasonable force’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The wife of a Grammy-winning sound engineer who was killed by police in January has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nashville and a police officer. The suit alleges that Officer Ashley Coon used excessive and unreasonable force when he shot and killed Mark Capps while trying to serve a warrant. Officers told investigators that Capps was pointing a gun at them as they attempted to place explosive charges at his front door. The lawsuit alleges Capps was not armed and did not pose an active threat. The city has no comment on the suit, which was filed on Monday in federal court in Nashville.

