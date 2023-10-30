What Trump can say and can’t say under a gag order in his federal 2020 election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gag order in Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.” The order does not name potential witnesses who are off-limits. The gag order does not prohibit the Republican former president from airing general complaints about the case, even incendiary ones. Trump is free to disparage the Biden administration and to claim he’s a victim of a politically motivated prosecution. Judge Tanya Chutkan has not included herself among those off-limits under the order, so Trump’s criticism of her is still allowed. Trump’s lawyers want the gag order lifted.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

