UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is `matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is telling a U.N. emergency meeting “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions.” Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians. He warned that a further breakdown of civil order following the looting of the agency’s warehouses by panicked Palestinians searching for food and other aid “will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest U.N. agency in Gaza to continue operating.” According to the latest U.N. figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66% of them women and children.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.