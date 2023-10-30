Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital. That’s according to the National Park Service. Swiss travelers were driving a rented camper van on Saturday and braked suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula as it crossed State Route 190. The 24-year-old motorcyclist then struck the back of the camper van. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available Monday. The tarantula walked away unscathed. Death Valley’s desert landscape runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada and is known as the hottest place on Earth.

