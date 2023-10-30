Spending passes $17M in Pennsylvania high court campaign as billionaires, unions and lawyers dig in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions more dollars are flowing into Pennsylvania’s race for a state Supreme Court seat, as labor unions, trial lawyers and billionaires spend heavily. The latest reports due Friday show that spending zipped past $17 million, as Democrat Dan McCaffery, Republican Carolyn Carluccio and their allies claw for an advantage. The election is Nov. 7. More than half, at least $12 million, came after Sept. 18, while more than $5 million is from groups that are conduits for cash from two billionaires who are major GOP donors. Labor unions and trial lawyers support McCaffery. The court currently has a 4-2 Democratic majority and one open seat.

