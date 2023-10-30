Slovakia’s new government announces a massive deployment at the Hungarian border to curb migration

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The new Slovak government has announced a “massive” deployment of police and armed forces along the border with Hungary to prevent growing numbers of migrants entering the country. Prime Minister Robert Fico says the move is planned to start late on Monday. He says that illegal migration must be brought under control, otherwise “persons linked to terrorist structures” could enter the country. He says he will personally inspect the situation at the border later Monday. His new government was sworn in on Wednesday after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won the Sept. 30 parliamentary election.

