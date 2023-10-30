Return to Nature Funeral Home ordered to cease unregistered operation at Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- State records show that the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home were operating their funeral home location on Elkton Dr. in Colorado Springs without the required registration.

They were ordered to cease and desist operations at the Elkton Dr. location effective last Thursday, documents show.

The order comes following an inspection of the Elkton Dr. location by the Division of Professions and Occupations, Department of Regulatory Agencies, Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration. According to documents, two empty coffins, two receptacles normally used to hold cremains containing what appeared to be cremains, one bag of what appeared to be cremains, records, including contracts for funeral services such as refrigeration, cremation, and burial, and other authorizations related to the final disposition of human remains, and a vehicle equipped with a tray large enough to transport human remains were found at the Elkton Dr. location.

