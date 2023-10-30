Rangers’ extra-inning victory over Diamondbacks was least viewed World Series opener recorded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Texas’ extra-inning comeback victory over Arizona According to Nielsen, Fox averaged 9.17 million for the game telecast. It is only the sixth World Series game that didn’t attract at least 10 million viewers.was the least-watched Game 1 recorded in World Series TV history. The Rangers’ 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks in 11 innings averaged 9.35 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming service. The previous low was 9.48 for the opening game in 2020 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. That was played during the pandemic, coincidentally in Arlington, Texas.

