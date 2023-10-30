Prosecutor takes aim at Sam Bankman-Fried’s credibility at trial of FTX founder

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has attacked the credibility of Sam Bankman-Fried’s testimony at his fraud trial, confronting him over whether he was truthful during his public appearances after FTX filed for bankruptcy last year. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon confronted the FTX founder with questions aimed at showing inconsistencies in his statements during cross-examination on Monday in Manhattan federal court. Bankman-Fried has been on trial for the past month on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of billions of dollars. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that carry a potential penalty of decades in prison.

