Pasadena police investigate report of missing items from Colorado locker room following UCLA game

The police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, says UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter. The production crew of “Well off Media,” which chronicles the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube where players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

