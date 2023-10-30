Nikola Jokic posts 107th career triple-double as Nuggets beat Jazz 110-102 for 4th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Jamal Murray added 18 points and 14 assists, and the Denver Nuggets continued their strong start to the season with a 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz. Jokic is tied with LeBron James and Jason Kidd with 107 career triple-doubles. Aaron Gordon scored 21 points, most on thunderous dunks, as Denver remained unbeaten four games into the season. It is the Nuggets’ first 4-0 start since 2018 and the sixth in franchise history. The 1976-77 team’s 8-0 start is the best in club history. Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Walker Kessler added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points for Utah.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.