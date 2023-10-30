Motorcyclists involved in 2 fatal October crashes in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the names of two victims of fatal motorcycle crashes that occurred in October in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, 49-year-old Preston Williams of Colorado Springs was killed in a motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Oct. 13, at the intersection of Airport Rd. and Sand Creek Dr. CSPD said its investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV was traveling north on Sand Creek Drive and was attempting to make a left-hand turn to go West on Airport Road. The motorcycle was traveling East on Airport Road in the right-through lane and collided with the SUV.

The second deceased motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Todd Godby of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, Godby was killed in a vehicle vs motorcycle crash on Oct. 18, in the 1200 block of East Fillmore St. CSPD said its investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV was traveling east on East Fillmore Street, attempting to make a left-hand turn into a business parking lot. The motorcycle was traveling west on East Filmore Street and collided with the SUV. Speed on the part of the motorcycle rider is believed to be a factor in the crash.