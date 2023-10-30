Matthew Perry was found ‘unconscious’ by first responders

By Taylor Romine, Josh Campbell and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Emergency responders found Matthew Perry “unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi” when they were called to his home on Saturday.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then Firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN in a statement to CNN Monday when asked about the incident at Perry’s address. “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Perry was 54.

The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, LAFD said.

An autopsy has been conducted, but examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports in order to determine Perry’s cause of death, the medical examiner’s office told CNN on Sunday. Such reports can take weeks to complete.

A law enforcement source told CNN that no foul play is suspected.

Perry’s parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, along with his step-father, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, were seen arriving at the actor’s home Saturday night amid the police response.

Perry’s family released a statement to People magazine saying that they were “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the statement said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

