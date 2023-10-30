How to help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — As deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas continues, so too does a dire humanitarian crisis in the area.

At least 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, around 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza after Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Israel October 7. Subsequent airstrikes have overwhelmed local hospitals and internally displaced an estimated one million people in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas on Earth.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which suffered damage to one of its buildings in Gaza, is calling for the protection of aid workers, civilians, and critical infrastructure. Calling the situation “horrific,” Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is urging restraint after medical facilities have been destroyed in the fighting.

