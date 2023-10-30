Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki writes about her years in government in ‘Say More’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a two-book deal with Scribner, starting with a book reflecting on her years in government. Scribner announced Monday that Psaki’s “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World” is scheduled for May 7. The book will offer advice on both public and private communication. Psaki, 44, was a State Department and White House communications official during the Obama administration and White House press secretary for the first 16 months of the Biden administration.

