FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Health officials are warning that WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says four children in North Carolina had high levels of lead in their blood linked to the products. Company officials have recalled all lots and expiration dates of the product, which is marketed for young children and sold nationwide. Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the fruit puree. Children who may have eaten them should get tested to check levels of lead in their blood.

