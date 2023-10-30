Ex-California mom charged with hosting parties with alcohol for teens and encouraging sexual assault

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of hosting parties for her teenage son and his friends in Northern California where she encouraged them to drink and sexually assault intoxicated girls is facing dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges. The San Jose Mercury News says a grand jury in Santa Clara County indicted Shannon O’Connor Monday on 63 charges, including furnishing alcohol to minors and aiding and abetting sexual assault. She was arrested in 2021 at her new home in Idaho and has remained jailed since. Prosecutors contend that in 2020 and 2021, O’Connor staged parties in Northern California where she encouraged guests as young as 14 to drink themselves unconsciousness and boys were prompted to sexually assault drunken girls.

