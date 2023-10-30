Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times

Police in Connecticut have announced criminal and internal affairs investigations into an officer seen on video using a stun gun on a shoplifting suspect three times. Police body camera video released Monday shows Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss pulling the stun gun trigger, including when the man was on the ground apologizing. Police say the man, 33-year-old Jarell Day, was suspected of stealing $200 worth of beer in a grocery store robbery and later rammed police cruisers as he fled. No one was injured during the series of events. Kehoss did not immediately return messages. Day is being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not answer its phone late Monday afternoon.

