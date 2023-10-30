Colorado Springs Rescue Mission sees an influx of visitors during the season’s first snowfall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Springs Rescue Mission is preparing for more people to go into their location on Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip back into the teens. The leaders at the Rescue Mission said now that they have a 24-hour animal shelter they believe more folks will utilize their services this season.

The Springs Rescue Mission is a non-profit that works year-round to help folks get back on their feet, and during these frigid temperatures, it is critical they help people stay off of the streets.

"At the shelter, they're able to get rest and find a warm, dry environment, and then from there the next day they're able to wake up and engage with three meals a day. They're able to engage with showers and laundry services," said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer at the Springs Rescue Mission

On Sunday, the mission served more than 351 homeless individuals.

"One of those barriers that we've continued to improve or remove is to allow people with pets to come in. So if you have a pet that is your best friend when you're homeless, and if you have to make a choice between life or death of freezing and being with your pet or seeking shelter, you're going to be with your pet, " added Williams.

25 cats and dogs stayed at the mission too this weekend. Williams said he expects more to be brought in on Tuesday. One homeless individual KRDO talked with on Monday said if it wasn't for the animal shelter, he likely would have stayed outside in the cold temps this weekend.

"I won't leave him. He's taken good care of me. I take good care of him. So he has a good partner and a best friend," said Mike. " I don't want everybody to freeze and especially animals that are more prone to cold weather. So it's a great thing they have here."

There is a 450-person capacity limit at the mission, but leaders at the shelter said they won't turn anyone away if they need a warm place to sleep.