Canadian Solar to build $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana, employ about 1,200

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc. has announced plans to build an $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana that will employ about 1,200 workers once production is fully ramped up. Canadian Solar said Monday that it will build the new photovoltaic cell factory at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, an Ohio River city located just north of Louisville, Kentucky. The company, which is headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, says production is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with the plant producing the equivalent of about 20,000 high-power solar panels per day. Those finished solar cells will be shipped to Canadian Solar’s module assembly facility in Mesquite, Texas.

