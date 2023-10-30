An Alaska State Trooper fatally shoots a man seen brandishing a rifle outside motel, authorities say

TOK, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say an Alaska State Trooper fatally shot a man who was brandishing a rifle outside a motel in the community of Tok. The state Department of Public Safety says the trooper was responding to a 911 call about a man trying to break into a motel room. The agency says the trooper saw a man brandishing an assault rifle outside the motel on Monday and shot him due to his “actions.” An email seeking additional details was sent to agency spokespersons. The trooper who fired the gun has been placed on administrative leave in line with policy. Their name will be released in 72 hours.

