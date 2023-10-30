A UN envoy says the Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, which already has growing instability

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations special envoy for Syria is warning that the Israel-Hamas war is spilling into the neighboring country. Syria is facing growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution of its 12-year conflict. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that on top of violence from the Syrian conflict, the Syrian people now face “a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation” following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing retaliation. He said, “Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun.” He pointed to airstrikes attributed to Israel hitting Syrian airports in Aleppo and Damascus.

