A British man is extradited to Germany and indicted over a brutal killing nearly 45 years ago

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a British man has been extradited to Germany and charged with murder over the brutal killing of a retiree at his home in Munich nearly 45 years ago. Prosecutors said on Monday that an indictment against the Briton, now aged 70, was filed at the state court in Munich. He was arrested in his homeland in late March and extradited in early April to the Bavarian city, where he has been in custody since. The 69-year-old victim was last seen on Dec. 30, 1978, in the company of a younger man, according to police. On Jan. 2, 1979, his body was found lying in his bathtub after he failed to respond to calls from relatives.

