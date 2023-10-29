Video game adaptation ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ notches $130 million global debut

Fans flocked to movie theaters across the country to see the scary video game adaptation “Five Nights at Freddy’s” on the big screen, which made $78 million to top the North American box office. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie also opened in more than 60 markets internationally, where it’s expected to gross $52.6 million, giving the film a $130.6 million global launch — the biggest of any horror movie released this year. Universal Pictures bet on a day-and-date release on the weekend before Halloween, sending it to 3,675 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, while also making it available for Peacock subscribers.

