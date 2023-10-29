Vehicle pile-up Sunday afternoon, southbound lanes at Maizeland and N Academy Blvd closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hazardous icy conditions led to a "several vehicle pile up" at Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says southbound North Academy Blvd is closed between Village Seven Road and Maizeland Rd and will be closed until tow trucks can clear the lanes.

Springs Police will release more information once the vehicles are removed from the roadway and has been sanded.

Police are still on accident alert status.