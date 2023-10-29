Skip to Content
News

Vehicle pile-up Sunday afternoon, southbound lanes at Maizeland and N Academy Blvd closed

KRDO
By
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hazardous icy conditions led to a "several vehicle pile up" at Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says southbound North Academy Blvd is closed between Village Seven Road and Maizeland Rd and will be closed until tow trucks can clear the lanes.

Springs Police will release more information once the vehicles are removed from the roadway and has been sanded.

Police are still on accident alert status.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content