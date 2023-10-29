Mahomes can’t shake off sickness, Denver defense as Chiefs fall 24-9 in one of QB’s worst games
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was already under the weather going into the game. It only went downhill from there. The Kansas City quarterback couldn’t shake off the effects of flu-like symptoms as he turned in one of the worst performances of his career in a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Mahomes threw two interceptions and didn’t have a touchdown pass for the first time in nearly two years. He also lost a fumble in suffering his first career road loss against an AFC West team. He was 16-0 away from home against the division until the bitterly cold afternoon in the Mile High City.