Luukkonen gets 1st career shutout as Sabres beat Avalanche 4-0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado closed a three-game trip Sunday with consecutive shutout losses, ending a record NHL streak of 15 wins in a row on the road. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots in his second loss for Colorado. Georgiev tied an NHL record with 12 consecutive road victories going into Thursday night’s 4-0 loss in Pittsburgh. Colorado’s All-Star defenseman Cale Makar returned to the game after sliding into the end boards and going to the dressing room during the second period.