Kazakhstan mine fire death roll rises to 42

LONDON (AP) — Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry says the death toll from a fire at a coal mine has risen to 42. Four miners are still missing. Mine owner ArcelorMittal said the blaze was believed to have been caused by a blast of methane gas, and that some 252 people were working at the mine at the time of the fire. It is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of ArcelorMittal that operates the country’s largest steel plants and several coal and ore mines. Following Saturday’s fire, Kazakhstan announced the nationalization of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

