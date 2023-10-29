Justin Trudeau, friends, actors and fans mourn Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was mourned on social media by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his “Friends” mom and Adele. Perry played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons. He was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry while their parents worked together, thanked Perry for the laughs, while Adele, who didn’t know the “Friends” star, took time at her Las Vegas show to address the loss. Others who posted included Morgan Fairchild, Selma Blair and Wendell Pierce.

