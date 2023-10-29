Jokic’s 28 points lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95 in Holmgren’s 1st regular-season home game
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95. Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets. Denver shot just over 60% from the field. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren missed last season with a foot injury, so this was his first regular-season game in front of the home fans. He got a loud cheer when he was introduced and delivered a team-leading 19 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.