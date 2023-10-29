GMs Mike Hazen and Chris Young face off in World Series 25 years after meeting at Princeton

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Twenty-five years after they first met at Princeton, Chris Young and Mike Hazen are facing off in the World Series as architects of pennant-winning teams. Hazen is in his seventh season as general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Young in his third as GM of the Texas Rangers. Two days before the World Series opener, they sent a group text inviting Scott Bradley, their Princeton coach, to Games 1 and 2. Hazen was a senior outfielder on Bradley’s first Princeton team in 1998, Young played baseball there in 1999 and 2000, also spending two years with the Tigers basketball team, and got his degree in 2002.

