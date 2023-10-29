Fatal car crash in Colorado Springs, person ejected from car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after being ejected from a car following a crash Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11p.m. on North Academy Boulevard.

Police say an SUV was traveling on Academy and tried to turn left when they collided with another vehicle traveling south.

The passenger of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene.

The other passengers and drivers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police say speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors, but the investigation is ongoing.