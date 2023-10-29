Colorado Springs teen helps propose new bills to the Colorado State Legislature

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, youth from all over Colorado proposed six new bills to the Colorado State Legislature as part of the Colorado Youth Advisory Council. This program gets youth involved in the process of developing ideas that could one day make their way inside the walls of the gold dome in Denver.

17-year-old Meghan Taylor, one of the 40 teens who do this yearly, is using this experience to boost her college applications, but also explained that it's an opportunity to advocate for her fellow classmates.

"I joined these committees and wrote these bills because of the struggles that I saw some of my closest friends going through," Taylor said.

This year, the three bills that made it through the final proposal had to do with gender-affirming care studies, retention of school psychologists and non-legal name changes in schools.

"It's such it's just such a crazy thing to experience. And especially as young as we are, just to be able to do this is such is such a gift," Taylor said.

She said that she works up to ten hours a week for the organization, and has been doing this since she was fifteen-years-old.

She's now applying to colleges like New York University (NYU) and schools across Colorado with a plan to minor in public policy.

"I still can't quite believe it. You have that sort of level of imposter syndrome where you look at it and you're like, I did that, I did that," Taylor said.