California’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed for the sixth year in a row to protect whales

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California has been delayed for the sixth year in a row to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says commercial crabbing will be delayed until at least Dec. 1. The situation will be reassessed on or before Nov. 17. The recreational take of Dungeness crab using traps will be temporarily restricted in some areas when the recreational season opens Nov. 4. Recreational crabbers will be able to use other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares.

