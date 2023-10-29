Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a family farm in Minnesota on Wednesday as part of two weeks of stops in rural America by top administration officials. The visits are intended to highlight how increases in government spending can help improve peoples’ lives. Biden’s focus on the state comes just five days after Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota announced he was running for president, becoming the party’s first elected official to challenge Biden in the 2024 primary. Administration officials say Biden’s trip to Minnesota was planned long before Phillips’ announcement and is more about promoting policy than politics.