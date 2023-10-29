Agreement reached to end strike that shut down a vital Great Lakes shipping artery for a week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A deal has been reached to end a week-long strike that had shut down a major shipping artery in the Great Lakes, halting the flow of grain and other goods from the U.S. and Canada. The agreement was announced Sunday. Around 360 workers in Ontario and Quebec with Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, walked out Oct. 22 in a dispute over wages with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. Seaway management said ships will start moving again when employees return to work at 7 a.m. Monday. The union will vote to ratify the deal in the coming days.

