A mother and father were killed and their teen daughter was injured in a Texas house party shootout

(CNN) — A 13-year-old lost both of her parents over the weekend after all three family members were shot during an argument at a San Antonio house party, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a house party at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night and discovered five people had been shot, the San Antonio Police Department told CNN Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was in the front yard of the party and pulled out a gun during an argument, shooting a mother, father and their 13-year-old daughter, police said. The father then took out a gun and shot back at the man, the department said.

The father, 40, and mother, 35, both died at the scene. Their daughter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The initial shooter and his relative were also both shot and transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Antonio police did not name any of the people involved.

Authorities recovered firearms at the scene of the shooting, which is still under investigation, the department said. It is unclear whether charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

