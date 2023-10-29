6 people were killed and 40 injured when two trains collided in southern India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Official say six people have died and 40 others are injured after two passenger trains collided in southern India. The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. Officials say an incoming train slammed into a stationary train, derailing at least three rail cars. Multiple rescue teams and residents were extracting injured passengers from the wreckage. Train crashes are common in India and blamed mostly on human error or outdated signaling equipment. In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades after two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

