‘To think of a child being discarded in that manner’: Community grieves 5-year-old killed, left in dumpster

By Bryant McCray

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A family and community are still grieving after the body of 5-year-old Prince McCree was found in a dumpster on the city’s near northwest side Thursday, Oct. 26. Police called McCree’s death a homicide.

The details surrounding the boy’s death are still unclear. But what was evident Friday was the love the community had for McCree.

A memorial filled with balloons and flowers could be seen where McCree’s body was found.

The death of Mccree has left the community shaken.

“To think of a child being discarded in that manner, there are no words. Again, it’s heart wrenching, it’s profoundly tragic,” said Kira Windel, owner of Swoon.

Friday, Windel continued to process the death of 5-year-old McCree. The boy’s body was found in a dumpster just behind her business.

McCree was reported missing Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Police said he was last seen at his home near 54th and Meinecke.

McCree’s family said the father of the 5-year-old took a nap and when he woke up his son was gone.

McCree’s body was found Thursday by Milwaukee police officers, nine blocks from his home.

Police said two people were arrested in connection to the boy’s death — a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man.

According to police documents, the teen was arrested for homicide. The other suspect was arrested for resisting or obstructing.

The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy took place Friday, but the boy’s cause of death has not been released to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.