The campaign spotlight this weekend is on Nevada, where dueling elections could confuse GOP voters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is a pivotal early state on the 2024 election calendar, but it’s gotten much less attention than leadoff Iowa and New Hampshire. Not this weekend. Most of the Republican presidential candidates are in Las Vegas for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual meeting. That event has taken on greater significance this year because of the Israel-Hamas war. Donald Trump will follow his speech before that group with an evening appearance at a campaign organizing event. Nevada will have a primary election Feb. 6, as state law requires, and party-run caucuses two days later. That setup has drawn criticism about potential voter confusion and concerns the state party is attempting to tilt the scale for Trump, who’s skipping the primary.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

