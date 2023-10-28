Republican presidential candidates profess strong support for Israel as war enters new phase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican presidential candidates professed their strong support for Israel as they addressed an influential Republican Jewish group during a campaign stop Saturday in Las Vegas. The gathering coincided with Israel’s stepped-up offensive in the war against Hamas. And also at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s summit came the news that former Vice President Mike pence was ending his White House bid. Pence used his last speech as a candidate to emphasize his traditional Republican views of a robust U.S. foreign policy that contrasts with the “America First” positions taken by his old boss, former President Donald Trump.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.