Relief tinged with sadness as Maine residents resume activities after shooting suspect found dead

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Sunshine and a sense of relief swept through central Maine after a gunman who had been on the loose for days was found dead. Residents of Lewiston and surrounding towns had been told to stay home since Wednesday night, when authorities say Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and then a bar, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others. His body was found Friday night at a recycling center in Lisbon. Released from lockdown, many residents headed outside to enjoy a warm autumn day. Former Mayor Jim Howaniec says being in limbo for 48 hours felt like 48 years, but now residents can begin picking up the pieces.

By HOLLY RAMER and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

